(Bloomberg) -- Chief executive officers of the biggest London-listed businesses are earning an average of 3 million pounds ($4 million) less than their male counterparts.

The figures, from a Chartered Management Institute survey published by the Sunday Times, found that total pay for male FTSE 100 CEOs averaged 5.8 million pounds, compared with 2.6 million for women. The gap is narrowest at around 12 percent when comparing basic salaries, and widens to 36 percent for bonuses and 75 percent for long-term incentive plans.

The report follows a study released last week by the CIPD and the High Pay Centre, which showed men called Dave were as common as women in FTSE 100 CEO roles. Those figures suggest men earn 100 percent more than their female counterparts on average.

The highest-paid male boss was Jeff Fairburn at homebuilder Persimmon Plc, who earned a total of 47 million pounds. The best paid woman CEO was GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s Emma Walmsley, who earned 4.9 million pounds.

