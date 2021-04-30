(Bloomberg) -- Female retail investors continue to pile into Robinhood’s platform, almost quadrupling the company’s women customers in February from a year earlier, the company said.

Women now make up almost 30% of the company’s active customers, according to Robinhood’s blog post. Female crypto customers jumped seven-fold since the end of 2020. More than a third of the platform’s customers are non-white, compared with other 20% at other brokerages, the company said, citing survey data.

The company that’s been under regulatory scrutiny said it will double the size of its customer service team, after tripling it in 2020. The new hires will include hundreds of registered financial representatives in our newest locations in Colorado, Texas and Arizona, and representatives in our Florida location, it said.

