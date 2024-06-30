(Bloomberg) -- Female suicide bombers are suspected in a string of attacks that left at least 18 people dead and dozens injured in northeastern Nigeria on Saturday.

The attackers separately targeted a wedding, a funeral and a hospital in the town of Gwoza, close to the border with Cameroon, Barkindo Saidu, director general of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, said in a text message.

Women, some of whom were pregnant, and children were among the victims, Barkindo said. The bombers are believed to have detonated improved explosive devices.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Boko Haram insurgents have waged a violent Islamist insurgency in Nigeria’s Borno state since 2009, leaving thousands of people dead and millions displaced.

--With assistance from Katarina Höije.

