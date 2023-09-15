(Bloomberg) -- The Honey Pot Co., which makes tampons, supplements and sexual-wellness products, is exploring a sale and could be valued at over $500 million in a potential deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Atlanta-based company is working with an adviser on the potential deal, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Honey Pot has more than $100 million in annual revenue, one of the people said. No final decision has been made and Honey Pot could opt to remain independent, the people said.

Founded by Bea Dixon in 2014, the company is one of the largest, independent Black-owned consumer businesses in the US. Its products range from menstrual cups to probiotic supplements that are targeted to help with urinary tract infections, according to its website.

The feminine-care market has long been dominated by consumer conglomerates including Procter & Gamble Co., which owns Tampex and Always, as well as Edgewell Personal Care Co., the owner of Carefree and o.b. Challengers have emerged in the past decade with new products such as the Diva Cup, a silicon menstrual cup.

Honey Pot counts private equity firm VMG Partners among investors, according to its website. Representatives for Honey Pot didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for VMG declined to comment.

