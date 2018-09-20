(Bloomberg) -- Kevin McIntyre, the head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, missed an agency meeting for the first time since taking the gavel, citing health issues. Republican Commissioner Neil Chatterjee, who served as interim chairman before McIntyre’s appointment, led Thursday’s meeting.

“While my health issue has impacted my mobility, it has not impacted my ability to get the commission’s work done," McIntyre said in a statement read by Chatterjee. "I am proud to report the commission continues to move full steam ahead on all fronts.” The commission has issued 151 orders since the July meeting, he said.

Since taking the gavel, McIntyre has undergone surgery to treat brain cancer. In July, he broke some vertebrae but said during an August podcast that he was "well on the mend and am feeling better everyday."

His absence coincides with a troubled time at the commission. His chief of staff recently came under fire from lawmakers for telling an industry conference the agency was working to help the Trump administration identify “critical” power plants. The commission is also short one member following the unexpected resignation of Republican Robert Powelson, who in August took a position with the National Association of Water Companies.

(Corrects chief of staff comments in last paragraph.)

