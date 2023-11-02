(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV is ahead of schedule in fine-tuning the components for its latest fully electric prototype, as the Italian manufacturer prepares to unveil its first battery-powered supercar in late 2025.

“Ferrari’s first fully electric model project is going as planned but for some processes we are even ahead of schedule,” Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna told reporters Thursday.

Ferrari is making faster progress than anticipated in debugging some electronic parts, allowing technicians to address some issues earlier than they typically would, and potentially saving time in the overall development process.

Ferrari shares jumped on Thursday after the company raised its full-year guidance for the second time in three months and reported third-quarter earnings that surpassed analysts’ expectations.

Ferrari is building a new factory for making hybrid and electric supercars in Maranello, northern Italy, where the company is headquartered. Vigna has said the site will be ready in June 2024.

