(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV tapped STMicroelectronics NV executive Benedetto Vigna for the delicate task of transforming the Italian supercar maker in the age of electric driving and digital gadgetry.

Vigna, currently president of STMicro Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, will replace Louis Camilleri, who abruptly resigned in December to recover from a serious case of Covid-19.

Vigna has been at STMicro since 1995, founded the company’s MEMS activities and went on to establish its market leadership in motion-activated user interfaces. He is now taking over at a company that’s been slow in committing to battery-operated automotive applications, a stance increasingly complicated by tightening regulations on emissions.

While the Maranello, Italy-based manufacturer debuted a plug-in hybrid in 2019, Chairman John Elkann only recently outlined plans for a fully electric model for 2025. Vigna will join Ferrari on Sept. 1.

