Nov 3, 2020
Ferrari Earnings Top Estimates as Supercar Maker Restores Output
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV posted earnings that beat estimates for the first complete quarter that the Italian supercar maker fully restored production capacity in the wake of coronavirus-related disruptions.
- The manufacturer controlled by the Agnelli family’s investment company Exor NV reported 330 million euros ($386 milion) of adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in a statement Tuesday. The third-quarter result topped analysts’ average estimate of 300 million euros.
- Revenue dipped to 888 million euros, short of consensus for 894 million euros.
Key Insights
- Shipments fell 6.5% in third-quarter to 2,313 cars, with Ferrari expecting that it will recover about 500 of the roughly 2,000 units lost following its pandemic-related suspension earlier this year.
- The company said adjusted Ebitda, industrial free cash flow and other figures will be at the high end of the full-year earnings projections given in August. It adjusted guidance three months ago to reflect the impact of a seven-week factory shutdown.
- Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri, a former Philip Morris International Inc. executive, is revamping Ferrari’s lineup so it can keep boosting prices. The company introduced five new models in 2019, including the Roma Coupe with a mid-front-mounted 620-horsepower engine, which helped boost annual sales to more than 10,000 units for the first time.
- In September, Ferrari also debuted its first new model since Covid-19 forced the company to temporarily close much of its operations, unveiling a more powerful Portofino.
Market Reaction
- Ferrari shares extended gains, trading up 2.4% as of 12:58 p.m. in Milan.
