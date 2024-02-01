(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV expects earnings to rise this year, backed by a strong order book. The company’s shares jumped as much as 4.7% in Milan trading, the most since about three months.

The super-car maker sees adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of at least €2.45 billion ($2.64 billion) for 2024, Ferrari said Thursday, meeting analyst expectations.

Ferrari has been able to raise prices for some models with its wealthy customers sidestepping soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna is committed to bringing Ferrari, famous for its 12-cylinder engines, into the electric world, planning to unveil its first fully electric car in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Read More: Lamborghini Sees Full Order Books as Super Rich Keep Shopping

“The record 2023 results, the ambitions that we have on 2024, together with the exceptional visibility on our order book allow us to look at the high-end of 2026 targets with stronger confidence,” Vigna said. For the first time Ferrari’s net profit exceeded €1 billion, he added.

During the fourth quarter, earnings rose to €558 million. That compares with an average analyst estimate of €560 million. Sales reached €1.52 billion, slightly beating the €1.50 billion average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Read More: Ferrari Launches Racing Yacht Project to Trial New Technologies

While the transition to EVs has for years been seen as make-or-break for the sector, Ferrari and other small volume rivals including Lamborghini qualify for exemptions from stricter emissions limits in key jurisdictions, including Europe. The European Union also is crafting rules to allow use of e-fuels that could keep combustion engines from going extinct.

Ferrari is building a new factory for making hybrid and electric supercars in Maranello, northern Italy, where the company is headquartered. The site is expected to be ready in June 2024.

In 2023 shipments totaled 13,663 units, up 442 units versus the prior year. Deliveries were driven by the Purosangue as well as higher deliveries of the 296 and SF90 families, Ferrari said.

The product portfolio in the year included eleven internal combustion engine models and four hybrid engine models, which represented 56% and 44% of total shipments, respectively.

(Updates with shares and additional details beginning in first paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.