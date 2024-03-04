Ferrari Gets Rare Sell Rating as Citi Says Valuation Is Too Rich

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is calling an end to Ferrari NV’s stellar gains.

Analyst Harald Hendrikse on Monday downgraded the supercar maker to sell from neutral, saying he struggles to justify the stock’s “rich valuation.”

Hendrikse becomes one of only four analysts with a sell rating on Ferrari, whose shares have risen 25% this year, hitting regular record highs and extending last year’s 52% surge. Twelve have buy recommendations and 13 rate the stock hold.

According to Hendrikse, Ferrari’s strength has led to the shares trading at 12 times sales and 57 times estimated 2024 earnings, multiples he views as a stretch. It’s the first time he’s had a sell on the stock since initiating coverage in September.

Jan. 5: Ferrari Slips as AlphaValue Initiates at Reduce on Volume Risk

Still, Hendrikse says he likes Ferrari’s quality and long-term growth prospects and admits he could be wrong about the timing of his recommendation.

With equity markets now more concentrated in “quality” stocks than ever, “Ferrari could easily run further,” he wrote.

--With assistance from James Cone.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.