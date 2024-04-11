Ferrari Owner Exor’s Boss Is Telling Investors That His Company Still Loves Cars

(Bloomberg) -- Exor NV, the holding company of Italy’s billionaire Agnelli family, told investors Thursday that even after years of active diversification, cars remain its first love.

Supercar maker Ferrari NV and Jeep maker Stellantis NV were again the largest contributors to Exor’s gross asset value last year — at nearly 60% — Exor Chief Executive Officer John Elkann said in his annual letter to shareholders.

Ferrari and Stellantis rose in value by 52% and 59%, respectively, with a combined increase of €8.2 billion ($8.8 billion) last year, Elkann said.

Under Elkann, Exor has been diversifying beyond its roots in the auto industry to investments in health care, technology, financial services and luxury.

The holding company controls Juventus Football Club SpA and The Economist Group, and has significant stakes in Koninklijke Philips NV. In March, Exor made headlines as it teamed up to buy a stake in women’s fashion brand Subdued, a trendy favorite among Italian teens.

The communication from Elkann, a direct descendant of Fiat’s founder, comes at a tense time for Italy’s car industry. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares warned this week that the group may have to make “unpopular decisions” if the government lures a Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer to Italy. That could lead the Fiat and Alfa Romeo maker to reduce its number of plants in the country, the CEO said.

Exor is fully supportive of Philips’ leadership and strategy, Elkann said, and the holding company sees the stake as a good fit for its health care portfolio.

--With assistance from Tommaso Ebhardt.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.