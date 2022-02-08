(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV will partner with Qualcomm Inc. to overhaul its car dashboards as new Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna tries to pick up the pace of the automaker’s shift toward batteries and digital technologies.

The companies will work together on a “digital cockpit” and explore opportunities to aid Ferrari’s tech shift, the Italian luxury-car maker said Tuesday. The partnership will extend to Ferrari’s esports activities.

“We expand our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0, areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport,” Vigna said in a statement. Several automakers have been working with Qualcomm to integrate its Snapdragon platform into their vehicles.

Ferrari last month began revamping its organizational structure and hiring managers with experience in technology. It’s set up a department exploring opportunities in digital services.

Vigna joined in September from chipmaker STMicroelectronics NV, where he led the division that supplies key sensors used in Apple Inc.’s iPhone and automakers’ navigation systems. Ferrari plans to detail its strategy for electrification at a capital markets day in June.

