Ferrari Pays Out €13,500 Bonuses to Workers After Banner Year

(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV is paying its employees the biggest bonus in years after the luxury-car maker beat expectations on sales and profit.

Around 5,000 workers will get as much as €13,500 ($14,838) this year, according to Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna. That’s a 12.5% increase over last year’s bonus.

The Italian manufacturer earlier Thursday hiked its outlook for 2023 amid robust demand for new models like the Purosangue crossover. It reported fourth-quarter sales and operating profit that beat analyst estimates.

