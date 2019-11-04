(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV is readying a plan to take its branded accessories further upmarket, setting prices more in keeping with the price tags on its powerful supercars which can cost more than $1 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new strategy for products carrying Ferrari’s prancing horse logo will be detailed by Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri on Monday during an earnings call, said the people, who asked not to be named because the details aren’t public. It said in the statement that it will detail “brand diversification strategy” during the call.

The manufacturer of Formula 1 sports cars already operates nearly 50 stores worldwide that sell goods like watches, clothes and sunglasses.

A spokesman for Ferrari confirmed management will present a broad outline of the strategy aimed at diversifying the brand on a conference call with analysts.

Ferrari’s long-held ambition to capitalize on its brand -- best known for sports cars including the F8 Tributo and Monza -- has so far failed to gain traction. A broader expansion into luxury and fashion was a cornerstone of deceased former Chairman Sergio Marchionne when the company was spun off from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in 2015.

Marchionne vowed to transform Ferrari into a “fully fledged luxury brand.” Yet the offerings have fallen far short of luxury houses like Hermes and Prada SpA.

