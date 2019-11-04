38m ago
Ferrari raises guidance for 2019 after profit beats estimates
Bloomberg News,
Ferrari NV raised guidance for the year after third-quarter profit beat expectations as advance payments for pricier sports cars offset deliveries of less expensive models.
- The Italian carmaker reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 311 million euros ($347.1 million), up 11 per cent, compared with an average of analyst estimates of 296.4 million euros. The shares rose as much as 5.6 per cent.
Key Insight
- The company’s shipments rose nine per cent during the third quarter to 2,474 units. While the rise was slower than the 13 per cent for the first nine months of the year, the company began shipments of its pricey Monza SP1 and SP2 models at the end of September.
- This is turning into a record year for Ferrari in terms of range renewal after it unveiled two new cars in September. It also plans to unveil a new supercar Nov. 14 in Rome, according to people familiar with the matter.
- Ferrari is also aiming to diversify its brand with the prancing-horse logo, according to the statement.
Market Reaction
- The shares were trading 4.6 per cent higher at 151.10 euros at 12:48 p.m. in Milan.