(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV slightly raised its outlook for the second time this year on the back of high-margin models, positive exchange-rate effects and the imminent production start of the Purosangue crossover.

The Italian super-car maker now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of more than €1.73 billion ($1.71 billion) this year, it said Wednesday. That compares with a previous range of €1.7 billion to €1.73 billion announced in August. Ferrari also sees slightly higher revenue than previously.

“We continue to manage an outstanding order book: with the exception of few models, our entire range is sold out,” Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna said in a statement, also noting new “macroeconomic challenges on a global scale.”

The manufacturer follows other luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz AG raising guidance to defy economic gloom with wealthy car buyers less acutely affected by soaring inflation and rising interest rates. To counteract higher input costs from industry-wide supply-chain pressures, Ferrari is raising prices for models like the €215,000 Portofino and €1.6 million Monza in the first quarter of next year.

The company, which unveiled the long-awaited Purosangue crossover in September, also reported profit of €435 million for the three months through September, beating analyst expectations. Vehicle sales in the quarter jumped 16% to 3,188 cars with a jump deliveries in the US and China offsetting almost flat sales in Europe.

Ferrari shares fell after rising initially following the earnings release and were down 0.8% at 1:36 p.m. in Milan trading.

