(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV’s new chief executive officer kept full-year goals after profit jumped 7 percent in the final quarter under his predecessor, Sergio Marchionne, who died last week.

Louis Camilleri published the automaker’s latest results just 10 days after taking the helm. They showed adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to 290 million euros ($338 million), beating the 287 million-euro average of nine analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The company is expecting more than 1.1 billion euros for the full year.

The new CEO is stepping in the shoes of Marchionne, who boosted Ferrari’s value by spinning it off from Fiat Chrysler and doubled profit in just four years by expanding production and increasing margins with one-off models. The former executive, who died July 25, was preparing to expand the manufacturer beyond sportcars and introduce hybrid electric vehicles, including its first ever SUV.

Ferrari is banking on Camilleri getting up to speed quickly to stick with Marchionne’s plan to present the carmaker’s strategy through 2022 in September. While Marchionne was planning to retire from Fiat Chrysler in 2019, he was meant to stay on at Ferrari for another five-years. His succession plan was not as advanced at the Maranello-based company as it was at FCA.

Ferrari confirmed on Wednesday that details of plans to achieve the 2022 targets will be given during two days of investor presentations starting Sept. 17. Marchionne said in February that Ferrari plans to double its profit to 2 billion euros by the next five years. Bloomberg News first reported his strategy last year.

John Elkann, the leader of the Agnelli family who controls Ferrari and Fiat, picked Camilleri on July 21, while opting to take on Marchionne’s dual chairman role.

Camilleri, 63, joined from Philip Morris International Inc., where was chairman until 2014. The cigarette maker is a major sponsor of Ferrari’s Formula 1 team, and Camilleri has served as a board member of the supercar-maker.

