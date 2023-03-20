(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV said it was hit by a ransomware attack that exposed information on the Italian sports car maker’s customers.

“Certain data relating to our clients was exposed, including names, addresses, email addresses and telephone numbers,” Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna said Monday in a message to clients that was seen by Bloomberg News.

No payment details, bank account numbers or details of Ferrari cars owned or ordered were stolen, and the breach has had no impact on the operations of the carmaker, Vigna added.

In a ransomware attack, a victim’s computer files are encrypted by parties who demand payment to unlock them. Ransomware perpetrators can also steal files first and threaten to release them unless they receive payment.

The Italian auto manufacturer has begun an investigation in collaboration with a leading global cybersecurity firm, according to a separate statement. Ferrari said it won’t meet ransomware demands.

