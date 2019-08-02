(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV fell the most in almost ten months after the supercar maker posted a slowdown in profit growth and shipments. The shares declined 6.9% before being halted from trading.

The drop came after a slight miss of analyst expectations on adjusted earnings before interest and amortization, which rose 9% to 314 million euros ($349 million), according to a statement Friday. Analysts’ estimates averaged 315.1 million euros.

Key Insights

Ferrari reported slower growth in shipments, rising 8% during the second quarter, compared with a jump of 15% for the first half. Growth in operating profit likewise slowed, rising 9%, down from an 11% gain during the first half.

That’s still resilient compared to the rest of the market. While Chinese demand has shrunk 12% through June, Ferrari’s deliveries in the world’s biggest car market more than doubled.

Ferrari is seeking a spot next to other luxury goods makers such as Hermes International or Prada Spa. CEO Louis Camilleri is working to deliver on a target for 2 billion euros in adjusted Ebitda no later than 2022.

A cautionary tale is the fate of Ferrari rival Aston Martin Lagonda. The sportscar maker’s future is on a knife-edge after its share price slumped more than 70% since an October IPO. Aston Martin this week partly blamed lower vehicle prices for a second-quarter loss, an unusually foreboding issue for an elite brand.

Market Reaction

Ferrari fell 6.9% to 139.05 euros in Milan trading, paring gains this year to 63%.

Get More

Ferrari Second Quarter Adjusted Ebitda Meets Estimates

To contact the reporter on this story: Daniele Lepido in Milan at dlepido1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rebecca Penty at rpenty@bloomberg.net, Elisabeth Behrmann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.