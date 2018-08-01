Ferrari Slumps After CEO Says Marchionne Target Is ‘Aspirational’

(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV shares plunged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri described targets for 2022 set by recently deceased predecessor Sergio Marchionne as “aspirational”.

Marchionne, who died last week, had set a target for the Italian supercar maker to double profit to 2 billion euros within five years. Camilleri was speaking on a conference call and is due to update investors in the company’s strategy through 2022 in September.

The shares slumped 8.4 percent as of 5:43 p.m. in Milan, the most since June 2016.

Earlier Wednesday, Camilleri said Ferrari is keeping full-year financial goals after profit jumped 7 percent in the final quarter under his predecessor.

