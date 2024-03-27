(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV is partnering with South Korea’s SK On to develop batteries for its future electric supercars.

Both companies will share expertise to advance cell technology, SK On said Wednesday, adding that a memorandum of understanding has been signed.

Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna is committed to bringing Ferrari, famous for its roaring 12-cylinder engines, into the electric world. The company plans to unveil its first fully electric car in the fourth quarter of next year and is building a new EV factory in northern Italy that’s expected to be ready in June.

SK On has been a Ferrari supplier for several years, providing the battery for the SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid that was unveiled in 2019.

