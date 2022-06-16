(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV will introduce its first fully electric model in 2025 as the Italian carmaker accelerates its shift away from combustion engines.

Ferrari expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to climb to as much as 2.7 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in 2026, up from 1.5 billion euros last year, the company told investors on Thursday.

Ferrari said it will expand its Maranello plant to make electric cars and design batteries, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

