(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV can keep a German trademark giving it the sole rights to the name of its iconic Testarossa model following a ruling at the European Union’s top court.

A trademark for a discontinued product remains valid as long as the owner still provides some services or resells second-hand goods under the name, the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg ruled Thursday.

The Testarossa, Italian for redhead, was named after the car’s painted camshaft covers. It went into production in 1984 and was discontinued in the late 1990s. Since then, it’s become the subject of lawsuits in Germany, where a court three years ago revoked the trademark, arguing it hadn’t been used properly for years.

A German court in 2018 asked EU judges to define what was actually meant by “genuine use” in the bloc’s trademark rules and how it would affect a case like Ferrari’s.

The cases are: C-720/18, C-721/18, Ferrari.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.