(Bloomberg) -- Ferrero International S.A. is recalling more of its Kinder chocolate eggs just before the Easter holidays, citing a link to salmonella outbreaks in a number of European countries.

The Italian candy maker, which had previously recalled some potentially contaminated products in the U.K. and Ireland, on Wednesday widened the scope of the recalls to include all chocolates made at its Arlon factory in Belgium.

As of Tuesday 134 cases of salmonella had been reported across Europe, with “specific chocolate products” identified as the likely cause, the European Food Safety Authority said in a statement. Most of the cases were found in Britain, among children under 10 years old.

In response to the outbreak, Ferrero’s Australian unit is recalling Easter baskets and some chocolate eggs beginning Thursday, although single 20-gram and three-pack eggs are not affected. The company’s Canadian unit is also recalling 10 Kinder products due to possible contamination.

