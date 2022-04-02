(Bloomberg) -- Ferrero International S.A. is recalling batches of its popular chocolate Easter eggs in the U.K. and Ireland over a possible link to a number of reported cases of salmonella.

The recall applies to Kinder Surprise eggs with best before dates between July 11 and Oct. 7, the company said in a statement on Saturday. The company is cooperating with the U.K. Food Standards Agency and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, and is working to ensure those products are no longer available to purchase.

For people who have already bought the eggs, Ferrero advised against eating them.

“Although none of our Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, and we have received no consumer complaints, we are taking this extremely seriously as consumer care is our top priority,” the company said.

Ferrero, whose brands include Nutella, Butterfinger and Crunch, said the recalled eggs were manufactured in Belgium.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.