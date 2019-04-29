(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian iron-ore producer Ferrexpo Plc said its auditor, Deloitte LLP, resigned over delays to starting an independent review of the company’s charitable donations, while two directors stepped down with immediate effect.

Deloitte said it called for an independent review to start last November after the charitable foundation, Blooming Land, failed to provide Ferrexpo with original bank statements. The review only started in February, and Deloitte said the delay was incompatible with continuing its role as auditor. Ferrexpo said it initiated an review at the “appropriate time.”

“We are naturally disappointed by Deloitte’s resignation and its reasons,” Ferrexpo Chairman Steve Lucas said in a statement on Monday. “We are also committed to completing the independent review into Blooming Land as quickly as possible."

Ferrexpo plunged the most in three years on Friday as its auditor and two directors resigned amid the money laundering investigation at a charity supported by the company. Last week, the company disclosed a disagreement between Deloitte and Ferrexpo’s board over the role of majority shareholder and Chief Executive Officer Kostyantin Zhevago at the charity.

The company announced late on Friday that two directors, Mary Reilly and Bert Nacken, who had both been part of the audit committee, would resign from the board. On Monday, Ferrexpo said that both of the directors have decided to resign with immediate effect.

Governance Concerns

Ferrexpo reiterated on Monday that Blooming Land “is not considered a related party of the group.” The interim findings of its independent review committee established that neither the CEO nor the company’s executive management control or exercise significant influence over Blooming Land, Ferrexpo said.

For Ferrexpo, the investigation into the charity is fueling worries about governance and financial controls at the company. Ukrainian authorities are probing whether the charitable foundation was used to launder money and evade taxes. There are indications that some funds may have been “misappropriated,” Ferrexpo said again on Monday.

On Tuesday, Ferrexpo said its board had a "unanimous view" that Zhevago didn’t have influence over the charity. That clashed with Deloitte’s assessment. The auditors have been "unable to conclude" whether the CEO has significant control, according to Ferrexpo’s statement.

The problems at Blooming Land came to light earlier this year after Ferrexpo’s auditors received bank statements from the foundation containing “irregularities.” Ferrexpo set up an independent review committee to investigate discrepancies in payments to the charitable foundation, established primarily to coordinate the company’s philanthropic activities.

Through donations to Blooming Land, Ferrexpo says it supports charitable activities in Ukraine. A unit of the iron-ore miner gave the foundation about $110 million over the past six years to fund causes such as diabetes awareness and care of the elderly.

Ferrexpo said on Monday that it continues to trade strongly. To date in 2019, realized prices for the company’s pellets have continued at high levels and the group remains a competitive producer in a favorable segment of the iron ore market, underpinning near-record Ebitda margins and strong cash generation.

