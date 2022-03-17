(Bloomberg) --

British transportation firm P&O Ferries called its ships in to port ahead of a move to cut hundreds of jobs, according to people familiar with the matter.

The ferry company, owned by Dubai-based DP World, carries people and goods across the vital English Channel between England and France, and is a major operator at other U.K. ports. Brexit and Covid-19 took a toll on its finances, while more recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven up the cost of energy.

A spokesman for P&O confirmed the company had suspended services ahead of a major announcement.

“Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travelers of alternative arrangements,” the spokesman said in an email.

Representatives for P&O couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment on the restructuring move.

“We are deeply disturbed by growing speculation that the company are today planning to sack hundreds of U.K. seafarers and replace them with foreign labor,” the RMT union said in a statement.

