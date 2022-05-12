(Bloomberg) -- A mix of high natural gas prices in Europe and faltering flow of chemical products coming out Russia due to that country’s invasion of Ukraine is spurring demand for fertilizer imports to meet food demand, according to Ahmed El-Hoshy, chief executive officer of Fertiglobe Plc.

“We’ve directed more product into Europe over the last nine months when we saw the high gas prices and expect to do so in the second half,” El-Hoshy said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “European gas prices look to stay elevated.”

Natural gas cost about six times more in the first quarter this year at $32.20 per million British thermal units than it did in the same period a year ago. A shortage of the fuel in storage over the summer, led to a surge in prices going into Europe’s winter, with the need to stock up keeping costs high. Shipping difficulties are keeping Russian fertilizer and some grain out of the market, El-Hoshy said.

Sales to industrial customers are “running well” as Fertiglobe looks to meet demand for food, El-Hoshy said. The company today reported a roughly three-fold surge in first-quarter profit to $357 million, helping boost guidance for the first-half dividend to $700 million from a projected $200 million payout.

