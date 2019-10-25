(Bloomberg) -- Fertility benefits manager Progyny Inc. rose as much as 23% in its trading debut after a $130 million initial public offering priced below its marketed range.

Progyny’s shares were up 14% to $14.86 at 1:57 p.m. Friday in New York trading, giving the company a market value of $1.22 billion. The company sold 10 million shares Thursday for $13 each after marketing them for $14 to $16.

About a third of the shares sold -- 3.3 million -- were offered by current stockholders, according to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For the six months ended June 30, Progyny said in its filings that it had net income from continuing operations of $4 million on revenue of $103 million. That compared with a loss of $2.4 million on revenue of $48 million during the same period last year.

The offering was led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol PGNY.

