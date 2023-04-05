Apr 5, 2023
Fertilizer demand continues to grow: Nutrien CEO
BNN Bloomberg,
Nutrien CEO says potash market will bounce back
Investors have punished Nutrien’s stock this year on the back of slowed production and heightened costs, but the company’s CEO says demand for the product will only continue to grow.
Nutrien's exports have dropped amid the Russia and Ukraine conflict, while higher costs have weighed on sales. The long-term need for crop nutrients globally is what Nutrien’s Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz says he underpinning as the company’s future growth.
“The world population is growing, 10 billion people by 2050, and we’re going to have to produce more food with a decreasing rate of irritable land expansion — so that means crop nutrient,” he told BNN Bloomberg in an interview on Wednesday.
“We expect that demand for our commodities will continue to grow two to 2.5 per cent average annual growth rates (and) that’s what we’re planning for,” Seitz added.
The fertilizer giant missed analyst expectations in it’s latest quarter as it battled with a slump in sales and announced it will reach 18 million tonnes of operational capability in 2026 — a full year later than earlier forecast.
While Seitz said he anticipates these supply challenges to continue in 2023, he noted that inflationary pressures are easing.
“On a unit basis, we are finding that we can offset those inflationary pressures with increased production,” he said.
