(Bloomberg) -- The world’s top fertilizer producer could be a takeover target for BHP Group after a “peculiar” CEO change earlier this month, according to research from Gordon Haskett.

The surprise exit of Nutrien CEO Mayo Schmidt to start the year after only eight months on the job suggests the company is struggling with figuring out what it wants to do, Don Bilson, head of event-driven research at Gordon Haskett in New York, said Wednesday by phone.

Nutrien has been previously touted as potential partner for BHP at its Jansen mine in Saskatchewan and the company is positioning itself for a return to large-scale M&A.

BHP Revives Appetite for Deals With Biggest Rivals in Sights

“One would think the time is right for NTR’s board to consider its options,” Bilson said Wednesday in a note. “Obviously, NTR wouldn’t need to find a new CEO if it is sold, and it just so happens that a predator that tried to buy a big piece of NTR once before is looking again.”

Nutrien has declined to comment on the reason for Schmidt’s departure. Ken Seitz, who headed the company’s potash segment, will lead the company as it searches for a new CEO. Nutrien was formed in 2018 from the merger of two Canadian agriculture firms, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc. Shares of Nutrien are down more than 3% in 2022 in Toronto trading.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.