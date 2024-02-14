(Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer maker Unigel Participacoes SA is pitching a last-minute deal to avoid filing for bankruptcy protection as a temporary order shielding it from creditors expires, people familiar with the matter said.

The company is trying to sell bondholders led by Pacific Investment Management Co. on a plan that would include an injection of $100 million in new money, and allow it to restructure debt out of court, said the people, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Unigel needs the buy-in of about a third of its bondholders to kick off the restructuring, according to the people, who added that a decision may come as soon as Thursday.

From there, the company has 90 days to convince holders of more than 50% of the debt to sign off for the settlement to take effect, the people said, adding that talks could still fall apart, which could push Unigel to file for bankruptcy protection.

The plan under discussion gives bondholders an option to exchange 30% of their existing bonds into senior debt and 40% into subordinated debt, one person said. The remaining 30% of debt would be exchanged into 50% of Unigel’s equity for those creditors who inject new money, the person said.

Representatives for Unigel and Pimco declined to comment.

An agreement would mark a turnaround for Unigel, which skipped coupon payments on its dollar and Brazilian real-denominated notes in the past few months as losses piled up due to a global downturn in fertilizer prices. It has failed to keep up with some of the terms of its debt, known as covenants, including maintaining debt levels low enough relative to a measure of earnings.

Late last year, holders of Unigel’s local bonds voted to declare the early maturity of the notes after a 90-day standstill agreement failed to yield a deal. The move triggered an acceleration of the company’s other obligations, and it sought temporary protection from creditors — which expires this week. Unigel has hired Moelis & Co and legal advisers to negotiate a restructuring deal with creditors.

The chemical producer was founded by Henri Slezynger and is one of the main fertilizer producers in an economy that is 25% agribusiness. The Slezynger family owns Unigel through a holding company.

The dollar bonds last changed hands at around 25 cents on Wednesday, according to Trace data.

