Fertilizer Ship Attacked by Houthis Last Month Sinks in Red Sea

(Bloomberg) -- A commercial ship attacked by Houthi militants in February has sunk in the Red Sea, Yemen’s internationally recognized government said, risking an environmental disaster in the area.

The Belize-flagged Rubymar, loaded with 41,000 tons of fertilizer, sank overnight in international waters following heavy winds, the state-controlled Saba news agency reported, citing a government team working on the incident.

The vessel had been taking on water since the mid-February missile attack by the Houthis, which forced the crew to abandon ship.

US Central Command said last week that the attack had caused an 18-mile (29 kilometer) oil slick, warning that the spillage of the cargo into the sea would worsen the environmental impact.

