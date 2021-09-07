(Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.

Prices for urea, a type of nitrogen fertilizer, in New Orleans are spiking in part due to “uncertainty surrounding the restart of CF’s Donaldsonville plant,” as well as when other plants will receive electricity, Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson said in a note.

The giant Donaldsonville complex consists of 19 plants including six ammonia and five urea facilities, making nitrogen-based products used in agricultural, industrial and other markets.

Hurricane Ida has disrupted everything from fertilizer to crude oil production, and has destroyed key infrastructure for crop exports. About two-thirds of gas stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were shut last week as stations were unable to get fuel and power.

