(Bloomberg) -- Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was released from a Washington hospital on Friday, two days after feeling lightheaded at a Democratic Senate retreat.

His health has been a concern since he suffered a stroke during last year’s hotly-contested Senate race against Mehmet Oz, his Republican opponent.

Tests, including a CT scan and magnetic resonance imaging, ruled out out another stroke or seizure to explain his symptoms, his communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement on Friday evening.

“John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday,” he said in the statement.

Fetterman, 53, attended President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday night and went to the retreat on Wednesday.

He “left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to the George Washington University Hospital,” Calvello said in an earlier statement.

