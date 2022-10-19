(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Pennsylvania US Senate candidate John Fetterman released a letter from his primary care doctor saying he is recovering well from the stroke he suffered in May and can “work full duty in public office” with no restrictions.

The letter from Dr. Clifford Chen after an office visit on Oct. 14 said Fetterman “continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder that can come across as hearing difficulty” and that he will occasionaly “miss” words he doesn’t process properly. But he “spoke intelligently without cognitive defects,” the letter from Chen released by Fetterman’s campaign said.

“His hearing of sound such as music is not affected,” the report said. “His communication is significantly improved compared to his first visit assisted by speech therapy which he has attended on a regular basis since the stroke.”

Fetterman’s health has been an issue in the closely watched race with Republican Mehmet Oz that could decide which party controls the US Senate after November’s midterm elections. And his health has raised the stakes in the only debate in the contest scheduled for Tuesday in Harrisburg.

In recent interviews, Fetterman has been closed captioning to read questions to accommodate for his auditory processing issues. He will also use it in the debate.

Oz, a heart surgeon, has said he has “tremendous compassion” for what Fetterman has gone through with his stroke. But Oz has criticized Fetterman for a lack of transparency about his health and for not releasing more medical records. Fetterman had last released a letter from his cardiologist in June.

“Unfortunately for Dr. Oz, I’m ready to serve and continue to get better every single day,” Fetterman said in a statement with the release of the doctor’s letter.

Oz spokeswoman Brittany Yanick said it was “good news” that Fetterman had a clean bill of health but “the bad news is that John Fetterman still supports releasing convicted murderers out on the streets,” slamming his tenure as chairman of the state pardon board.

The letter released by Fetterman’s campaign said his physical exam was normal with blood pressure 116 over 82, heart rate 80, and pulse oximetry 97% on room air. His lung exam was clear, heart rate was regular, and his strength was normal.

The doctor said he has spoken with Fetterman’s neurologist and cardiologist and that Fetterman will follow-up with them routinely. Fetterman takes appropriate medications “to optimize his heart condition and prevent future strokes” and exercises by walking four to five miles regularly without difficulty, the letter said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.