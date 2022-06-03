(Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman released a letter from his cardiologist saying he’s fit to run and serve in the US Senate if he follows health advice after a stroke sidelined him for the final days of his primary campaign.

Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, also revealed he hadn’t seen a doctor for five years before he was hospitalized days before the Pennsylvania primary.

“The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn’t come out of nowhere. Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn’t feel well. As a result, I almost died,” Fetterman said in a statement Friday. “I want to emphasize that this was completely preventable.”

Pittsburgh cardiologist Ramesh Chandra said he had treated Fetterman in 2017 and diagnosed him with an irregular heart rhythm and a decreased heart pump. He prescribed medication, told him to improve his diet and exercise, and told him to follow up in a few months.

“Instead, I did not see him again until yesterday,” Chandra said in his letter. “John did not go to any doctor for 5 years and did not continue taking his medications.”

Fetterman, 52, won the Democratic primary on May 17 from his hospital bed. Doctors implanted a pacemaker with a defibrillator and was released from a Lancaster hospital on May 22.

Chandra put some caveats on his statement about Fetterman’s health. “If he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises, he’ll be fine. If he does what I’ve told him, and I do believe that he is taking his recovery and his health very seriously this time, he should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem,” Chandra said.

Fetterman will face either Mehmet Oz or David McCormick in the general election. The Republican contest was so close it triggered an automatic recount.

