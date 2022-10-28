Fetterman Will Join Biden and Harris at Fundraiser After Rocky Debate

(Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman lashed out at his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz at a fundraiser Friday, days after a rocky debate performance raised concerns about Democrats’ ability to retain control of the Senate.

“What kind of a doctor wants somebody who was sick to remain sick,” said Fetterman at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s annual Independence Dinner in Philadelphia about his rival, the celebrity physician known as Dr. Oz. “I’ll be much better in January, but he will still be a fraud.”

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, used a closed-captioning device and sometimes spoke haltingly, slurring or transposing words, during an hour-long debate Tuesday against his opponent.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, acknowledged a difficult showing in the debate.

“It’s so much nicer to spend a night with you all than it was with Dr. Oz,” he said. “During the debate, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy, certainly five months after my stroke.”

Fetterman said his health would improve and he would be ready to serve if elected.

“I may not say things perfectly all of the time, but I’ll do the right thing if you send me to Washington,” said Fetterman.

Rachel Tripp, an Oz spokesperson, said Fetterman was “resorting to desperate lies to distract voters” from his “extreme” positions. “But Pennsylvanians know that they can trust Dr. Mehmet Oz to bring balance to Washington,” she added.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke at the fundraiser, which is which is expected to bring in $1 million, according to a Democratic official. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Senator Bob Casey and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison also attended.

Biden in his remarks praised Fetterman as a candidate with “enormous integrity.”

“John leaves nobody behind. Whether it’s building an economy that works for everyone, keeping communities safe, or protecting your rights and freedoms,” said Biden.

And the president reminded Democratic supporters of Oz’s comments at the debate that abortion is between a woman, her doctor and “local political leaders,” calling the election “a choice between two vastly different visions of America.”

Read more: Democrats’ Senate Path Gets Tougher on Fetterman’s Debate

Fetterman’s debate performance had fueled worries among Democrats about retaining control of the Senate in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In another close race, Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock failed to deliver a knockout in his debate against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

The FiveThirtyEight polling average shows Fetterman with a slim 47.1% to 45.5% edge over Oz.

Oz and other Republicans have raised questions about Fetterman’s health and his fitness to serve. Fetterman last week released a letter from his primary care physician stating that he is recovering and can “work full duty in public office.”

Biden also appeared with Fetterman last week, a rare campaign trail side-by-side for the president with a candidate in a competitive Senate race. Fetterman joined Biden for a speech on infrastructure funding at the site of the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh and later at a fundraiser.

Dragged down by low approval ratings, Biden has avoided several key Senate battlegrounds.

Republicans have sought to link Fetterman to what they’ve characterized as Biden’s failed economic agenda.

“Democrats like John Fetterman enable and support Biden and Harris’ harmful agenda every step of the way at the expense of hardworking Americans,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Friday.

--With assistance from Mario Parker.

