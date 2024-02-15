(Bloomberg) -- A Wall Street distressed-debt maven has resurfaced to take on his one-time protege at $14 billion credit firm Kennedy Lewis Investment Management.

John Brice, the former Kennedy Lewis chairman who left four years ago, is seeking a 15% stake in the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That could be worth at least $100 million, based on a conservative estimate of the valuation at which the firm has been pursuing a deal for a partial or complete sale.

“Mr. Brice was involved with the firm in a limited capacity from July 2018 into 2019,” Kennedy Lewis spokesman Josh Clarkson said, calling the claims meritless. “He has had no involvement for several years, he is not the reason for the success of the firm, and he was not granted an equity interest in the firm.”

Brice and an attorney representing him declined to comment.

Kennedy Lewis was started in 2017 by David Chene, Brice’s one-time protege, and Darren Richman, a former senior executive at Blackstone Inc.’s credit business. As part of a rapid expansion in recent years, the firm has pushed into strategies focusing on private credit, business development companies, collateralized loan obligations and even real estate investment trusts.

Brice earned a reputation as a maverick while building out the investing arm of Cargill Inc., the largest private company in the US, where Chene worked under him. The executive known for his devoted following and hard-charging reputation transformed the unit known as CarVal into an influential distressed-debt shop on Wall Street.

But a subsequent falling out with the firm led to his forced exit that devolved into a messy public spat. In 2016, CarVal dismissed Brice, who then sued the company for his ouster. He later agreed to settle in return for an undisclosed payout, according to people familiar with the deal at the time.

In his clash with Kennedy Lewis, Brice has claimed he played a key role in helping to set up the firm, draw investors and made a personal investment in its first fund, the people said. A dispute over some illiquid credit investments led to his souring relationship with management and eventually his decision to exit about 18 months after being named chairman.

Kennedy Lewis intends to “rebut his claim, and if necessary proceed with a claim against Mr. Brice,” Clarkson said.

