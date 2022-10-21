(Bloomberg) -- With Liz Truss’s government collapsing in acrimony around them, two Conservative lawmakers paused on Wednesday night in an ancient hallway of the Houses of Parliament to try to get to grips with what was happening.

“It’s all got to stop soon, surely,” one of them commented. “I keep thinking I’m in a dream and I’ll wake up and it will be before the 2016 referendum and David Cameron will still be prime minister.”

For many of the Tory politicians engaged in the breathless plotting and horse-trading that will determine who becomes the UK’s third prime minister in two months, the days before the controversial and divisive vote to leave the European Union represent a more innocent time.

The Tories had clinched a surprise majority in 2015 and Cameron was promising tens of billions of investment from China as he took Chinese President Xi Jinping for a pint of ale in a village pub and tried to paper over the cracks in his party.

Now the Tories are staring at polling numbers that would have been barely conceivable a few months ago. Most of the party’s 357 MPs could be wiped out if they botch the leadership transition and find themselves forced to call the general election that three quarters of a million voters are demanding.

Ahead of Monday’s deadline for leadership nominations, the main candidates to succeed Truss are former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his former chancellor (and current enemy) Rishi Sunak, who helped to oust Johnson from No. 10 less than four months ago amid a litany of scandals. Completing the line-up of front-runners is Penny Mordaunt, who served in government under both Johnson and Truss, but is untested at the highest level.

Whoever takes over won’t just have to tackle the opposition Labour party’s record 36-point lead in opinion polls and a daunting slate of economic challenges. They will inherit a Conservative party that’s being torn apart by the demons unleashed by that Brexit decision six years ago, multiple Tory lawmakers and strategists said, asking not to be named discussing the party’s internal problems.

Some of the underhand tactics deployed during the referendum campaign -- which split the Tories into pro- and anti-Brexit camps -- shifted the sense of what was acceptable in terms of skulduggery, leaks and briefing against colleagues, one Tory aide said. Politicians and advisers have, as a result, become desensitized to tactics that would’ve been considered beyond the pale before Brexit.

The Covid-19 pandemic further soured relations between a Tory right that hated lockdown measures and the center of the party more concerned about public heath risks.

Now the party is consumed by a permanent civil war, the advisers said, with the moderates and the right of the party attacking each other and the hardcore Brexiteers fighting with those who wanted to stick with the EU. Beyond that though, the real problem is more visceral, they said: After more than 12 years in power together, lots of people simply hate each other.

The internal dynamics of the Tory party are in a worse state than at any time in its near 200-year history, one senior Conservative MP said.

The most immediate consequence is that the animosity is interfering with the party’s political judgment.

Sunak is exhibit A.

Many Tory MPs think he is the rational choice to take charge after Truss because he’s been proved right about her disastrous economic plans. Multiple MPs who backed Truss in this summer’s leadership contest said back then they believed Sunak’s proposals to curb inflation were more sensible.

But they wouldn’t vote for him because they considered he’d played a role in ousting Johnson. Johnson’s allies openly refer to Sunak as a backstabber.

Sunak’s backers on the other hand, consider Johnson unfit for office after the multiple scandals that forced him out of office.

If either becomes prime minister next week, they may face a large caucus of opponents more focused on pursuing their own personal vendettas than rebuilding party unity. Allies of both men have threatened a damaging campaign of resignations and by-elections should their preferred choice lose.

A unity candidate has so far not emerged. Should Mordaunt make the final two, it is plausible she could defeat Sunak in a vote of Tory members. Yet despite her accomplished House of Commons appearances and relative human touch, she comes with baggage too.

Tories who’ve worked closely with Mordaunt said her lack of organization and the inexperience of her core team were an issue and they would be concerned about her taking charge of the country after the debacle of Truss’s administration.

One MP suggested the only option to unify the party was for Johnson and Sunak to set aside their differences and govern together again. While recent events have shown anything is possible, they conceded it was a remote prospect, as neither would want to serve the other or trust them to stick to any deal.

The rancor gets no less intense as you move down the party.

Should Johnson win, he will face serious pressure to retain Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer who stabilized UK markets at the tail end of Truss’s time in office. Investors are banking on Hunt setting out his medium-term fiscal plans on Oct. 31 to rebuild confidence in gilts and the pound.

But Johnson still carries scars from his battle with Hunt for the party leadership in 2019 and the chancellor is seen by Johnson’s supporters on the pro-Brexit right as the face of so-called Treasury orthodoxy and an establishment politician in the mold of George Osborne, the former chancellor who engineered the campaign to stay in the EU.

There are even factions within factions.

Johnson’s blow-up with fellow Brexiteer Michael Gove remains a live issue. Gove detonated Johnson’s first, failed leadership bid in 2016 and turned against the then-prime minister again as his power unraveled at the start of the summer.

Gove’s ally Kemi Badenoch has been considering joining the leadership race too. She has little realistic prospect of making the ballot, but she could influence the outcome, by splitting the right-wing vote. That would make it harder for Johnson to get the required number of nominations.

Even the European Research Group of around 80 Brexiteer MPs cannot agree to vote as a bloc. Some want Johnson, others like Badenoch, and several want hardline former Home Secretary Suella Braverman to run. Mathematically, multiple candidates from the right could help Sunak and Mordaunt make the final two.

Behind all that, there is just the basic reality of a party facing electoral defeat, perhaps even a historic collapse, in the midst of an economic crisis.

Rank-and-file lawmakers know they are unlikely to be shielded from the economic fallout after Truss’s ill-fated plan for massive unfunded tax cuts increased interest rates in the UK and added thousands of pounds to mortgage payments for homeowners.

One MP who bought a house on a two-year fixed mortgage deal during the pandemic had a furious row with a government minister this week, shouting that they’d soon be out of a job and a home thanks to a prime minister they’d helped to elect.

Brexiteer MP Steve Baker tweeted on Thursday: “Whatever the outcome of this contest, every Conservative MP must accept the result and back the new Prime Minister.”

But there is little evidence that the internecine feuds that have evolved over more than a decade in power can be resolved by the appointment of a new leader in No. 10 Downing Street.

