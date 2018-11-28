(Bloomberg) -- As recently as September, Fevertree Drinks Plc was the apple of investors’ eyes. Shares in the U.K. premium tonic maker were up more than 70 percent on the year and on course to repeat their feat of almost doubling in both 2016 and 2017.

Fast-forward less than three months and the situation looks very different. Concern at the stock’s spiraling valuation has sent it into a tailspin. Wednesday’s drop of as much as 6.7 percent means it has fallen into negative territory for the year. But even so, the forward price-earnings multiple remains an eye-popping 46 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

What’s spooking investors this month is not what the company is saying, but rather what it isn’t, according to Berenberg analyst Ned Hammond. Fevertree, which went public in 2014, has provided a November trading update in each of the past three years to indicate that full-year results would be ahead of its expectations.

This month’s silence has been deafening.

To contact the reporters on this story: Paul Jarvis in London at pjarvis@bloomberg.net;Lisa Pham in London at lpham14@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Celeste Perri at cperri@bloomberg.net, John Viljoen, Jon Menon

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.