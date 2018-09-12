(Bloomberg) -- Fevertree Drinks Plc has teamed up with Bacardi Ltd.’s Patron Tequila to create a citrus tonic mixer, expanding beyond its customary gin and vodka companions alongside a leading brand in the U.S.

The limited-edition beverage is designed to create a range of drinks using the tequila and tonic combination, London-based Fevertree said in a statement Wednesday, and it’s available in some bars and restaurants in London and other U.K. cities.

Fevertree has been seeking to tap into the burgeoning U.S. demand for high-end tonics and appointed Charles Gibb, the former chief executive officer of LVMH’s Belvedere vodka, last December to run its North American business. The tonic maker signed an agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, North America’s largest liquor distributor, in July.

Patron is the top premium tequila brand in the U.S., and the collaboration will help strengthen Fevertree’s presence there, Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Felton wrote in a note. Patron’s link to the popular Fevertree brand may also support tequila growth in the U.K., he said.

Ingredients for the new product include limes, tangerines and bitter oranges from Mexico, according to the statement, chosen to balance the sweet citrus and peppery notes of Patron.

