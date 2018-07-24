(Bloomberg) -- Fevertree Drinks Plc shares leaped on enthusiasm about the soft-drink company’s U.S. expansion, as drinkers spend more money on upscale tonic waters and colas.

“Given the strong performance in the first half of the year, the board anticipates that the outcome for the full year will be comfortably ahead of its expectations,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Warrillow said in a statement Tuesday.

The company’s shares jumped as much as 15 percent, the most since January, to a record 532 pence in early London trading on Tuesday.

As of last month, the company has full control of its marketing initiatives in the U.S., where bar-goers are increasingly ordering spirits paired with Fever-Tree mixers instead of beer or wine amid growing demand for cocktails.

Fevertree Drinks also signed an agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, North America’s largest liquor distributor, to drive sales in bars and nightclubs, the London-based company said in the statement.

Fevertree has appointed Charles Gibb, the former CEO of LVMH’s Belvedere vodka, to run its North American business. The value of its shares has almost doubled over the past 12 months as demand soars for the company’s products.

In the first six months of the year, revenue grew 45 percent to 104 million pounds ($136 million).

