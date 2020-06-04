(Bloomberg) -- Britons locked down to ward off the coronavirus are hitting the gin -- and that’s helping tonic maker Fevertree Drinks Plc compensate for the loss of business at closed pubs and bars.

Sales of the company’s mixers at U.K retail stores -- which have remained open -- rose 24% in the first full month of the lockdown, the company said Thursday. “We have seen continued positive momentum since, reflecting increased at home consumption during the period,” Fevertree said in a statement.

The outlook overall is less rosy. With bars shut, so-called on-trade sales have mostly been wiped out. The company said it can’t predict full-year results, given the prospect of continued social distancing measures even when pubs reopen.

Fevertree had previously urged customers not to see its tonic -- which contains quinine -- as a coronavirus remedy. Some drinkers, it said, were asking whether there’s a similarity between the ingredient and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, touted by some -- including U.S. President Donald Trump -- as a possible treatment.

