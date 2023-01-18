Fewer Jobs Will Let You Work Entirely From Home, Says UK Survey

(Bloomberg) -- Only one in 10 UK job openings let candidates work fully remotely, according to a LinkedIn report.

The share of ads for entirely remote positions fell for the eighth consecutive month in December. Hiring for remote jobs peaked last January, when about 16% of the positions listed on LinkedIn offered applicants the option to work only at home.

Britons’ appetite for scoring fully remote jobs remains strong even as employers back away from the trend, which became prominent during the Covid-19 pandemic. Roles that didn’t require people to come into the office received over a fifth of applications in December, similar to the figure for the same period the year earlier.

“Despite the popularity of remote roles among jobseekers, our data shows that we have passed ‘peak remote’,” said Ngaire Moyes, UK country manager at LinkedIn. Still, “the risk for employers who aren’t prepared to offer flexibility is that they see attrition from their highest-performing employees.”

Recent reports indicate employees are losing bargaining power as the UK labor market shows signs of cooling off. Vacancies fell for the sixth quarter in a row in December, according to the Office for National Statistics. And the ratio of job openings to applicants also started to shrink at the end of last year, separate LinkedIn figures showed.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.