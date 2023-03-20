(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank System issued $304 billion in debt last week, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public data. That’s almost double the $165 billion that liquidity-hungry lenders tapped from the Federal Reserve.

The FHLBs are a Depression-era backstop originally created to boost mortgage lending. The system, now a key source of cash for regional banks, is known as the “lender of next-to-last resort” — a play on the nickname for the Federal Reserve’s discount window.

The role of FHLBs as a secondary backstop attracted scrutiny after the March 10 collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which was the single biggest user of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. SVB borrowed $15 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, 17% of the San Francisco home loan bank’s lending.

Crypto bank Silvergate Capital Corp. also tapped the San Francisco FHLB before its demise earlier this month.

Wide-ranging Review

The debt issued last week included notes, which mature in less than a year, and $151 billion in longer-term bonds. The bond issuance eclipsed the nearly $55 billion supplied for the entire month of February and roughly $130 billion for January.

Total debt issued for Monday was $112 billion, one of the biggest-ever days of financing for the FHLB system, according to the person familiar with the matter. The next day, the system issued $87 billion in notes and bonds.

As of the end of 2022, the 11 FHLBs in the US had $823 billion in outstanding loans, known as advances.

The FHLB System “is not intended or structured to function as a lender of last resort,” said Joshua Stallings, deputy director for bank regulation at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the FHLB System’s regulator, in a March 13 statement.

The agency is conducting a wide-ranging review of the home loan banks.

--With assistance from Paige Smith.

