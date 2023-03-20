19m ago
FHLB Issues $304 Billion in One Week as Banks Bolster Liquidity
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank System issued $304 billion in debt last week, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public data. That’s almost double the $165 billion that liquidity-hungry lenders tapped from the Federal Reserve.
The FHLBs are a Depression-era backstop originally created to boost mortgage lending. The system, now a key source of cash for regional banks, is known as the “lender of next-to-last resort” — a play on the nickname for the Federal Reserve’s discount window.
The role of FHLBs as a secondary backstop attracted scrutiny after the March 10 collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which was the single biggest user of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. SVB borrowed $15 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, 17% of the San Francisco home loan bank’s lending.
Crypto bank Silvergate Capital Corp. also tapped the San Francisco FHLB before its demise earlier this month.
Wide-ranging Review
The debt issued last week included notes, which mature in less than a year, and $151 billion in longer-term bonds. The bond issuance eclipsed the nearly $55 billion supplied for the entire month of February and roughly $130 billion for January.
Total debt issued for Monday was $112 billion, one of the biggest-ever days of financing for the FHLB system, according to the person familiar with the matter. The next day, the system issued $87 billion in notes and bonds.
As of the end of 2022, the 11 FHLBs in the US had $823 billion in outstanding loans, known as advances.
The FHLB System “is not intended or structured to function as a lender of last resort,” said Joshua Stallings, deputy director for bank regulation at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the FHLB System’s regulator, in a March 13 statement.
The agency is conducting a wide-ranging review of the home loan banks.
--With assistance from Paige Smith.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:45
Industrial stocks: Three hot picks from Alexander MacDonald
-
13:05
Is your retirement portfolio ready for what's to come?
-
10:09
Canadians are staring a recession in the face: David Rosenberg
-
7:18
Canadians' wages kept growing in February: StatsCan
-
8:14
Travel stocks: Three hot picks from Michael Bellisario
-
9:13
What mortgage owners need to know about the Bank of Canada's rate pause