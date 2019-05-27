(Bloomberg) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV proposed to merge with Renault SA in a deal that would create the world’s third-biggest carmaker.

The transaction will be structured as a 50-50 ownership through a Dutch holding company, Fiat said in a statement Monday. Renault’s board will evaluate the proposal and there will be no plant closures, it said.

The talks come as automakers worldwide face intense pressure to spend heavily on new technologies and adapt to trends such as car-sharing. Falling sales in the world’s biggest markets -- China, the U.S. and Europe -- have brought fresh urgency to consolidate. Fiat and Renault expect their joint “synergies” to amount to more than 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion), coming from areas such as purchasing power.

Together, Renault and Fiat had a combined market value of 32.6 billion euros as of Friday.

