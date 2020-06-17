(Bloomberg) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group face a lengthy European Union investigation into their deal to create the world’s fourth-biggest carmaker after regulators said the deal could reduce choice for small vans.

The European Commission set a Oct. 22 deadline for the deal to examine concerns that the transaction would remove one of the main producers of light commercial vehicles in several European countries, it said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

Commercial vans “are a growing market and increasingly important in a digital economy where private consumers rely more than ever on delivery services,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in the statement. “We will carefully assess whether the proposed transaction would negatively affect competition.”

