(Bloomberg) -- Executives of all three companies remain open to the idea that the deal could return, while warning that conditions imposed by each side could hurt efforts to restart talks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar.

Renault executives are optimistic that the outcome of Nissan’s shareholder meeting will spur new merger talks with Fiat Chrysler, the WSJ said, citing people close to Renault Merger support exists inside Renault’s headquarters near Paris, the people said

Nissan hasn’t closed itself off to the possibility of an eventual deal, but would also like to reshape the alliance to allow for added flexibility and independence for each partner, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter

To contact the reporter on this story: Meghan Genovese in New York at mgenovese@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chakradhar Adusumilli at cadusumilli@bloomberg.net, Matthew G. Miller

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.