Fiat, Starbucks Next Up for EU Court Rulings on Tax Bills

(Bloomberg) -- European Union judges will rule next month on appeals by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Starbucks Corp. against decisions ordering them to pay allegedly illegal tax subsidies.

The EU General Court, the bloc’s second-highest tribunal fixed Sept. 24 to rule on the challenges. Luxembourg and Ireland, accused by the EU of handing out unfair tax deals to the companies, will also get rulings on their appeals.

The rulings are closely watched as they may preview the fate of far larger tax bills meted out by the European Commission since 2015, including a record order for Ireland to recoup 13 billion euros in back taxes, plus interest from Apple Inc.

EU judges will hear arguments on Sept. 17-18 by Apple, Ireland and the EU in the widely-watched case.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephanie Bodoni in Luxembourg at sbodoni@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Peter Chapman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.